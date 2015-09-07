Fun facts about Labor Day

How much do you know about Labor Day?

There are two men credited for coming up with the day in 1882. Matthew MacGuire, a machinist and Peter McGuire, a carpenter. They had relation to one another.



From there, President Grover Cleveland helped make Labor Day a national holiday. In 1894 he signed an act establishing the federal holiday. Most states had already passed laws establishing a Labor Day by that point.

The day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers.

In the first proposal of the holiday, it was outlined that Labor Day should be celebrated with a street parade to exhibit to the public "the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations" of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families.

And, at one time, you weren't supposed to wear white after the summer officially ended on Labor Day. But, nobody really follows that tradition anymore.

