Music to Our Ears Raffle

Herrin, Ill.-- The Women's Center is partnering with the Baldwin Piano & Organ Center in Herrin to raffle off a Roland RP401R Digital Piano. This is a first time event for the center and an exciting opportunity for music lovers and students of all ages.

The raffle will be held on Saturday, September 26th at Baldwin Piano & Organ Center (200 North Park in Herrin, Ill.). Raffle tickets are $100 each, providing one person with the opportunity to attend a cocktail party, a light-jazz concert,followed by dessert and the drawing. Additional guests can attend the concert and enjoy refreshments at a cost of $50. The need not be in attendance to win. Only 100 raffle tickets will be sold.

Doors open at 6:30 pm, the concert at 7 pm, and drawing at 8 pm.

The evening's program includes a concert by Tom Novara, playing on the Roland RP401R.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.