Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant for Holcomb R-III

Holcomb, MO -- Holcomb R-III has been named a $10,000 grant recipient for the America's Farmer Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Monsanto fund, and will be celebrating with a check-presentation ceremony Thursday, September 3rd before the home volleyball game at 6:45p.m.

The district plans to use the money to purchase microscopes and a document camera to capture and share documents with students in the classroom. They will also purchase an interactive weather station and laboratory kits to increase student participation, performance, and proficiency within the science classroom. This will a significant impact on the students and your community.