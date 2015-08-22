IDPH Serve Illinois Americorps Finds

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Serve Illinois Commission today announced that funding is available for agencies interested in administering AmeriCorps programs in the state. AmeriCorps members serve their communities by improving education and healthcare, protecting public safety, safeguarding the environment, providing disaster relief, and promoting civic engagement.

“Each year, AmeriCorps Members dedicate a year of their lives to get things done in their communities,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of the Serve Illinois Commission. “Members work with disadvantaged youth, veterans and their families, people with disabilities, the homeless, and many other individuals that need a helping hand to succeed.”

The Serve Illinois Commission, part of IDPH and the office of the Governor, administers the AmeriCorps state programs in Illinois, and is charged with enhancing and supporting community volunteerism. Serve Illinois is funded by the federal Corporation for National and Community Service and currently supports 28 AmeriCorps programs throughout the state.

AmeriCorps members receive student loan deferment and training. Full-time members are also eligible to receive a modest living allowance and health insurance. Members who successfully complete their service receive an educational award of up to $5,775.00 to help pay for college, graduate school, vocational training, or student loan debt. If the Member is 55 or over, they may transfer the education award to a child, grandchild, or foster child.

Serve Illinois will host mandatory meetings in several locations across the state. Meeting details and information about the application process are at www.Serve.Illinois.gov. Applications are due by December 4, 2015. Funded programs will begin their work in July 2016.

About Serve Illinois

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. The Commission is accomplishing this mission through the support of local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program. For more information on Serve Illinois, or to find one of over 2,500 volunteer opportunities in the state, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.