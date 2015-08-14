Heartland Cooks: Shirley Kay's Gooey Butter Cookies

This week’s Heartland Cook loves to bake and shares her goodies with everyone she meets.

“My daughter-in-law says my goal in life is to make everyone fat,” said Shirley K. Davis of Millersville, MO. “I said it’s not that – I just want to make people happy.”

Davis’ soft, melt-in-your-mouth Gooey Butter Cookies definitely accomplish her goal. They’re a definite crowd-pleaser, but they don’t last long. No one can just eat one!

Ingredients:

½ cup Butter

8 ounces Cream Cheese

1 Egg

1 teaspoon Vanilla

1 box Yellow Butter Cake mix

Directions:

Beat butter, cream cheese, egg and vanilla until smooth. Add yellow butter cake mix and stir until well-combined. Refrigerate batter for at least two hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Form spoonfuls of dough into about one-inch balls. Roll each ball in powdered sugar and place on a greased cookie sheet. Space cookies at least three inches apart and lightly press to flatten each cookie.

Bake 12 – 14 minutes.

Allow cookies to cool on cookie sheet for 1 – 2 minutes before transferring to cooling rack.

