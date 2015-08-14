Heartland Cooks: Shirley Kay's Gooey Butter Cookies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks: Shirley Kay's Gooey Butter Cookies

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
This week's Heartland Cook: Shirley K. Davis of Millersville, MO This week's Heartland Cook: Shirley K. Davis of Millersville, MO
MILLERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

This week’s Heartland Cook loves to bake and shares her goodies with everyone she meets.

“My daughter-in-law says my goal in life is to make everyone fat,” said Shirley K. Davis of Millersville, MO. “I said it’s not that – I just want to make people happy.”

Davis’ soft, melt-in-your-mouth Gooey Butter Cookies definitely accomplish her goal. They’re a definite crowd-pleaser, but they don’t last long. No one can just eat one!

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup Butter
  • 8 ounces Cream Cheese
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 teaspoon Vanilla
  • 1 box Yellow Butter Cake mix

Directions:

Beat butter, cream cheese, egg and vanilla until smooth. Add yellow butter cake mix and stir until well-combined. Refrigerate batter for at least two hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Form spoonfuls of dough into about one-inch balls. Roll each ball in powdered sugar and place on a greased cookie sheet. Space cookies at least three inches apart and lightly press to flatten each cookie.

Bake 12 – 14 minutes.

Allow cookies to cool on cookie sheet for 1 – 2 minutes before transferring to cooling rack.

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
