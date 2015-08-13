SIU ready to welcome students for fall semester

Special events and activities will welcome new and returning students to campus for the fall 2015 semester at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

New and returning students move in to on-campus residences Aug. 20-22. Saluki Startup, Aug. 20-22, is a series of transition programs for all new incoming students while “Weeks of Welcome,” or WOW, expands this year from one to nearly three weeks of activities for all students. Weeks of Welcome will run Aug. 23 through Sept. 12.

A new feature available to students is a Guidebook app. Finding “SIUC” will provide the complete guide for Saluki Startup, Weeks of Welcome, and other activities during the year.

The on-campus festivities for students and their family members and main supporters begin Aug. 20 with Saluki Startup – an opportunity for new students to become acquainted with the university, its people and its services. From Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, students will receive their new Dell Venue 10 Pro tablets. On Aug. 20, students may participate in Fun Night at the Student Center with free bowling and billiards from 9 to 11 p.m. Campus tours will also be available Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SIU President Randy Dunn will welcome new students and their families at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20 in Lentz Dining Hall, and 11:30 a.m., Aug. 21 in Trueblood Dining Hall.

Also on Aug. 20, the Graduate School will host a welcome party for new students from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Student Services Building Pavilion. New graduate students will enjoy refreshments while meeting faculty and staff and learning about research and funding opportunities.

On Aug. 21, the feeling of becoming a Saluki really kicks into gear for new students. The New Student Convocation, featuring Dunn and other university officials, begins at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) in Saluki Stadium, and faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in this formal welcoming ceremony for new students. The annual new student photo will take place immediately after the convocation where students will get their first free SIU T-shirt. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., the SIU Alumni Association and Saluki Family Association host the Saluki Family Social in the SIU Arena’s Old National Lounge. From 7:15 to 7:45 p.m., it will be Salukis everywhere as students, faculty and staff can gather with the Marching Salukis, Saluki Shakers, cheerleaders and athletic teams for a “Saluki Pride Pep Rally,” also in the arena. Playfair will give everyone a chance to meet one another in a fun, exciting setting starting at 7:45 p.m. in the arena. The night isn’t done, however, as the film “Pitch Perfect II” and fireworks cap off the festivities starting at 9 p.m. in Saluki Stadium.

On Aug. 22, new students will be able to attend several “Saluki Success Day” workshops from 1 to 4 p.m. in Morris Library; the workshops will give students additional insight into the campus and services that are available. Beginning at 8 p.m., the annual “Dawgs Nite Out” at the Student Center will offer another opportunity for students to have fun, participate in numerous activities and meet faculty and staff.

Another tradition kicking off the Weeks of Welcome is the Watermelon Fest, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 23, on Morris Library’s front lawn. Students will have a chance to enjoy watermelon with Dunn, faculty, staff and other students. New Student Programs will also offer classroom tours from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., departing from Morris Library.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in community service projects Aug. 22 and Aug. 29. Students, in partnership with New Student Programs, the Office of the Dean of Students, the Center for Service Learning and Volunteerism, and campus ministries, will be able to participate in a variety of projects throughout the community.

More information, along with event schedule for Saluki Startup, is available by clicking here, while the schedule for Weeks of Welcome is available here.

Returning students, faculty, staff, and community members can volunteer to help with many Saluki Startup and Weeks of Welcome events. Volunteers engage with students and help make them feel welcomed at all events.

Volunteer information is available by clicking here. You can find Saluki Startup information by clicking here.

