Fourth annual Pocket Full of Love charity 5K Run/Walk scheduled

The Fourth Annual "Pocket Full of Love" charity 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Families in Need Organization will be held at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, September 20 at 3 p.m.

The Families in Need Organization was started by a few members of the Elkville Christian Church who saw a need and decided to create the event, which has raised and donated money to 30 area families who have suffered with a sudden death, major illness, fire or other tragedy.

Event Coordinator at that time, Kim Buser said, "We really didn't know how to start. We just decided we were going to do it, and we did."

There will also be a silent auction with area businesses donating items, along with awards given out at the end ceremony of the walk and run.

As the event continues to grow, so does the need for volunteers to man water lines, help participants get in place, direct traffic and help with other jobs.

Those interested in helping or for more information, contact Jason or Jane Cobin at (618) 924-3516.

You can also go to www.familiesinneed.org to sign up for the 5K Run/Walk or the 1 mile Fun Run/Walk.

