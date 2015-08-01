Court Cases in 12 more KY counties may now be filed electronically

Attorneys with court cases in 12 more Kentucky counties may now file them without making a trip to a courthouse. The Administrative Office of the courts began offering electronic case filing today in Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg counties.

eFiling is available 24/7 and attorneys with access may file a case electronically in any of the 94 Kentucky counties that offer the program. Since the start of eFiling in December 2013, more than 800 attorneys and other users have filed more than 33,000 documents electronically. Attorneys are filing documents during normal business hours, after hours, and on weekends. The AOC plans to have the program available in all 120 Kentucky counties by the end of 2015.

"eFiling is ushering in an important new era for the Kentucky justice system," Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said. "Gone will be the days of attorneys on deadlines rushing to file motion before the courthouse closes .Now they can take care of business for their clients anywhere and anytime. I appreciate local judges and circuit courts clerks who have embraced these changes and worked with the AOC to implement eFiling in their counties. The state's entire legal system will become more efficient as we process cases electronically."

eCourt

The AOC introduced eFiling to Kentucky state courts in December 2013, when it accepted the first electronic case filing at its test in the Franklin County Office of Circuit Court Clerk. Franklin Country was the proof-of-concept site,which means that limited function were tested there before the full eFiling program was rolled out in the pilot phase. The site initially processed only civil cases filed in Circuit Court before it and the eFiling pilot sites began accepting criminal cases in October.

The implementation of eFiling puts the state court system in line with the federal courts, which have been offering the online service for years.

eFiling is part of the Judicial Branch's comprehensive, multi-year eCourt program. The goal is to update Kentucky's aging court technology to meet the demands on the court system and enable the courts to stay current with the mainstream of law and commerce. The eCourt program will also upgrade the court system's technology infrastructure (hardware and software), replace its case management systems for the trial and appellate courts, and acquire a document management system that will electronically store and index court documents.

The Judicial Branch cleared a major hurdle on its eCourt program with the signing of House Bill 238 in March 2013. The Legislation authorized the Judicial Branch to issue $28.1 million in bonds to fund a new case management system and bring eFiling to Kentucky.

This eFiling milestone followed quickly on the heels of another major court technology roll out. In March 2013, the AOC launched CourtNet 2.0, which replaced the outdated CourtNet application and provided real-time, online access to Kentucky court case information.

Administrative Office of the Courts

The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of 3,300 court system employees and 403 elected justices, judges, and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC executes the Judicial Branch budget.

