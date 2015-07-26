Jackson, MO. -- Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 will be holding Open House and Child ID Safety Event on Saturday August 8th, Starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.

There will be Free hot dogs and soft drinks, as well as a tour of the new Moose Lodge facility. Parents will also receive a Free Child ID Safety Package consisting of a thumb drive containing: Child's Digital Fingerprints, Digital Photos, and Video Interview.

Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 is located at 3812 E. Jackson Blvd, next to Andrew Chiropractic & Safe Harbor Thrift Store.

