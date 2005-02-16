Shocking Self Defense

By: Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO -- You've probably seem them on Heartland News. Police officers training using tasers. Rather than shooting firearms with possible deadly consequences, law enforcement agents can use tasers to shock and briefly stun suspects.

"I think police using them is one thing, but if people start using them, then I think we're asking for trouble, " says Janet Jaco, "We do need to defend ourselves yes, there's a lot of crazy people out there, but I think there's a limit as to how to protect yourself too."

Instead of mace, pepper spray, or some other type of self defense weapon, some people are purchasing tasers. You can buy them online or order them through most gun and weapons shops.

"You can buy anything most anywhere these days," explains Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, "If you do get one, you need training, proper training, and not everyone can get it, if they buy the tasers from just whoever."

Schmidt not only trains police officers on how to use the stunning devices, but also is certified by Taser International, to train civilians in a one on one course. "That type of individual training is invaluable, because it teaches you how to use the weapon properly, and not to put too much emphasis on it."

Not all tasers are equal.

Schmidt says the police issued tasers fire of 19 pulses per second for up to five seconds. Standard or civilian tasers fire 12 pulses a second for 45 second. That's because a regular person will probably react much slower than a police officer. Giving you more time to run, call for help, or get away.