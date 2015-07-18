Advisory: Beat the Heat Have a Plan for What You Will do if the A/C goes Out.

Heats kills by pushing the human body to its limits. In extreme heat and high humidity, evaporation is slowed and the body must work to maintain a normal temperature.

Most heat disorders occur because the victim has been overexposed to heat of has over-exercised for his or her age and physical condition. Older adults, young children and those who are sick or overweight are more likely to succumb to extreme heat. Conditions that can induce heat-related illnesses include stagnant atmospheric conditions and poor air quality. Consequently, people living in urban areas may be at greater risk from the effects of a prolonged heat wave than those living in rural areas. Also, asphalt and concrete store heat longer and gradually release heat at night, which can produce higher nighttime temperature known as the "urban heat island effect."

A heat wave is an extended period of extreme heat, and is often accompanied by high humidity These conditions can be dangerous and even life-threatening fir humans ho don't take the proper precautions.

To find the location of a cooling center near you, dial 211 in Missouri, and the operator there can provide you a list of the nearest cooling center in your area.

In addition, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also maintain a list of cooling centers. These can be found no their website at https://ogi.oa.mo.gov/DHSS/coolingCenter/.

Many businesses also provide places where anyone who has a heat-related issue can go for some relief. Malls, libraries, and many retail establishments, as well as government buildings, can be sources of such needed heat relief.

This is also a time for people to check on their relatives and neighbors to make sure they have a way to get relief from the heat.