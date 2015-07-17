Nubability camp helps child athletes to be unstoppable

Zach Nabers is from South Georgia, and on Friday he spent his 15th birthday in Du Quoin, Illinois for the Nubability All Sports Summer Camp.

“I just don’t feel alone here, I can be myself here," Nabers said.

The four-day long camp, is a part of the nonprofit organization, Nubability Athletics Foundation, for children, who have limb-differences, coming together and getting trained by top-notch coaches, helping them to succeed in major organized sports.

With more than 130 families participating this year, the founder of the organization, Sam Kuhnert, said the feeling is indescribable.

“It’s an amazing feeling," Kuhnert said, "You know you’re supposed to be doing what you’re doing when this happens.”

Zach Nabers lost part of his arm in a boating accident three years ago, and while he enjoys the basketball camp here, he said the camp is something much bigger than that.

“It’s a way to see what’s happening in the world because when you live in a small town or in Georgia, you don’t see a lot of people who are amputees or people who are going through the same thing as you," Nabers said.

"And just meeting other athletes his ages that a lot of them were born this way, so it was inspiring for him to see that he can learn to adapt and that it's just going to take patience," Zach's mom, Elise Pierce said.

Zach has been playing basketball his whole life and says he’s doing what he used to do…even better.

“When I had two hands, I wasn’t that good," he said. "But having to work harder it made me better.”

Zach said he wants to eventually coach with the summer camp one day, hoping to inspire others to never give up.

The Nubability Athletics Foundation will be hosting a 5K Saturday, July 18 starting at 8 a.m. at Du Quoin High School.

