Southeast Alumna awarded $5,000 Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship

Susan Turner of Springfield, Illinois, a May 2015 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has been awarded a $5,000 fellowship from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

“Receiving this year’s Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship has been a great honor to me,” Turner said. “I am incredibly honored to represent Phi Kappa Phi as a 2015 fellowship recipient, and I see it as encouragement to further broaden my educational experience in graduate school and beyond.”

During her fellowship, Turner will spend October to May 2016, participating in a teaching assistant program in France, working as an English language assistant in Vendôme, France, at the Jean Zay Primary School. While there, she will help teach English to French primary students.

In fall 2016, she will pursue a doctoral degree and begin the cultural anthropology program at the State University of New York at Buffalo with a teaching assistant-ship, full-tuition waiver and a presidential fellowship. She plans to specialize in the areas of France, globalization, migration and transnational identities.

“This fellowship symbolizes validation of my desire to take every opportunity I can to enrich my personal growth and education all throughout my life. Earning a doctoral degree in anthropology will help me reach my ultimate goal of showing others the value of education within and outside of academia, and this fellowship will support me in achieving this goal,” Turner said.

Turner says her education at Southeast impacted her future successes. It provided her with many opportunities and helped her to develop confidence in herself, she said.

“I learned so much about myself and my own potential and work ethic throughout my four years at Southeast – especially during my senior year. Most of all, I learned that true education doesn’t just stop after earning a degree – education is constantly happening, and realizing this is a crucial step in creating a fulfilling life,” Turner said.

Turner earned a Bachelor of Arts in global cultures and languages with a double option in anthropology and French from Southeast this year.

Founded in 1897, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Turner is among 57 students nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship. Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has become one of the Society’s most visible and financially well-supported endeavors.

Southeast chartered its Phi Kappa Phi chapter in 1992. Internationally, Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 32,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines.

Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.

The selection process is based on the applicants’ evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance at an approved graduate or professional program. In addition to the fellowships, Phi Kappa Phi’s robust award programs give more than $1 million each biennium to qualifying students and members through undergraduate study abroad grants, grants for literacy initiatives, and member and chapter awards. To learn more about these programs, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Awards.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., July 10, 2015 –Susan Turner of Springfield, Illinois, a May 2015 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has been awarded a $5,000 fellowship from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. “Receiving this year’s Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship has been a great honor to me,” Turner said. “I am incredibly honored to represent Phi Kappa Phi as a 2015 fellowship recipient, and I see it as encouragement to further broaden my educational experience in graduate school and beyond.” During her fellowship, Turner will spend October to May 2016, participating in a teaching assistant program in France, working as an English language assistant in Vendôme, France, at the Jean Zay Primary School. While there, she will help teach English to French primary students. In fall 2016, she will pursue a doctoral degree and begin the cultural anthropology program at the State University of New York at Buffalo with a teaching assistant-ship, full-tuition waiver and a presidential fellowship. She plans to specialize in the areas of France, globalization, migration and transnational identities. “This fellowship symbolizes validation of my desire to take every opportunity I can to enrich my personal growth and education all throughout my life. Earning a doctoral degree in anthropology will help me reach my ultimate goal of showing others the value of education within and outside of academia, and this fellowship will support me in achieving this goal,” Turner said. Turner says her education at Southeast impacted her future successes. It provided her with many opportunities and helped her to develop confidence in herself, she said. “I learned so much about myself and my own potential and work ethic throughout my four years at Southeast – especially during my senior year. Most of all, I learned that true education doesn’t just stop after earning a degree – education is constantly happening, and realizing this is a crucial step in creating a fulfilling life,” Turner said. Turner earned a Bachelor of Arts in global cultures and languages with a double option in anthropology and French from Southeast this year. Founded in 1897, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Turner is among 57 students nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship. Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has become one of the Society’s most visible and financially well-supported endeavors. Southeast chartered its Phi Kappa Phi chapter in 1992. Internationally, Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 32,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The selection process is based on the applicants’ evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance at an approved graduate or professional program. In addition to the fellowships, Phi Kappa Phi’s robust award programs give more than $1 million each biennium to qualifying students and members through undergraduate study abroad grants, grants for literacy initiatives, and member and chapter awards. To learn more about these programs, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Awards. - See more at: http://news.semo.edu/southeast-alumna-awarded-5000-phi-kappa-phi-fellowship/#sthash.6qaA8qiI.dpuf - See more at: http://news.semo.edu/southeast-alumna-awarded-5000-phi-kappa-phi-fellowship/#sthash.6qaA8qiI.dpuf

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., July 10, 2015 –Susan Turner of Springfield, Illinois, a May 2015 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has been awarded a $5,000 fellowship from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. “Receiving this year’s Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship has been a great honor to me,” Turner said. “I am incredibly honored to represent Phi Kappa Phi as a 2015 fellowship recipient, and I see it as encouragement to further broaden my educational experience in graduate school and beyond.” During her fellowship, Turner will spend October to May 2016, participating in a teaching assistant program in France, working as an English language assistant in Vendôme, France, at the Jean Zay Primary School. While there, she will help teach English to French primary students. In fall 2016, she will pursue a doctoral degree and begin the cultural anthropology program at the State University of New York at Buffalo with a teaching assistant-ship, full-tuition waiver and a presidential fellowship. She plans to specialize in the areas of France, globalization, migration and transnational identities. “This fellowship symbolizes validation of my desire to take every opportunity I can to enrich my personal growth and education all throughout my life. Earning a doctoral degree in anthropology will help me reach my ultimate goal of showing others the value of education within and outside of academia, and this fellowship will support me in achieving this goal,” Turner said. Turner says her education at Southeast impacted her future successes. It provided her with many opportunities and helped her to develop confidence in herself, she said. “I learned so much about myself and my own potential and work ethic throughout my four years at Southeast – especially during my senior year. Most of all, I learned that true education doesn’t just stop after earning a degree – education is constantly happening, and realizing this is a crucial step in creating a fulfilling life,” Turner said. Turner earned a Bachelor of Arts in global cultures and languages with a double option in anthropology and French from Southeast this year. Founded in 1897, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Turner is among 57 students nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship. Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has become one of the Society’s most visible and financially well-supported endeavors. Southeast chartered its Phi Kappa Phi chapter in 1992. Internationally, Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 32,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The selection process is based on the applicants’ evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance at an approved graduate or professional program. In addition to the fellowships, Phi Kappa Phi’s robust award programs give more than $1 million each biennium to qualifying students and members through undergraduate study abroad grants, grants for literacy initiatives, and member and chapter awards. To learn more about these programs, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Awards. - See more at: http://news.semo.edu/southeast-alumna-awarded-5000-phi-kappa-phi-fellowship/#sthash.6qaA8qiI.dpuf - See more at: http://news.semo.edu/southeast-alumna-awarded-5000-phi-kappa-phi-fellowship/#sthash.6qaA8qiI.dpuf