DuQuoin brewery tastes success

A DuQuoin brewery is among five Illinois businesses being recognized for their success and importance to their communities.

St. Nicholas Brewing Company opened about a year ago but has already had a big impact on DuQuoin.

The brewery is housed in a historic building that was a hotel 125 years ago.

In 2005 the hotel closed and was abandoned.

The building was restored and in August of last year opened as microbrewery and restaurant, St. Nicholas Brewing Company.

The restoration was made possible with the financial help of Steve Carter, president and CEO of Knight Hawk Coal, and the Carter family.

Today St. Nicholas is distributing beer throughout southern Illinois. The brewery employs 25 people and injects tourist dollars into the city's economy. Because of it's success, St. Nicholas received an Edie from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

Edies recognize and honor successful and growing businesses. Edies stands for Economic Development in Illinois.

This year the list included five Illinois businesses.

The other four are; Horizon Pharma in Deerfield; Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Company in Romeoville; Practice Velocity in Machesney Park and; Shops and Lofts at 47 in Chicago.

