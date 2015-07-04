SIU's Economic Development Efforts Earn National Recognition

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale earned national recognition for its economic development work in the region.

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) designated SIU an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. SIU is one of 18 colleges and universities to earn the designation this year, and one of only 48 nationwide to have the distinction, which is valid for 10 years.

The Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities program recognizes institutions who work with public and private sector partners “to support economic development through a variety of activities including innovation and entrepreneurship, technology transfer, talent and workforce development, and community development,” according to the organization.

SIU System President Randy Dunn said the recognition shows the impact of SIU’s interwoven relationship with economic and community development in central and Southern Illinois.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our role in helping foster economic development growth throughout the region and are committed to continuing those efforts,” Dunn said. “SIU an important economic partner with local communities throughout the region.”

Each of the 18 nominees began with an institutional self-study and solicited input from external stakeholders, and included identifying areas for growth and improvement for their economic engagement enterprise, according to the organization.

“Public universities serve as economic engines for their local communities and states by conducting cutting edge research to reach new breakthroughs and developing the talent to help existing businesses grow stronger and enabling new ones to develop and thrive,” APLU President Peter McPherson said. “The 18 institutions in 2015 class of Innovation & Economic Prosperity Universities serve as wonderful models of how public research universities extend beyond their campuses to engage their communities in economic development that create jobs and improve lives.”

James S. Allen, associate provost for academic programs, led the 20-member steering committee that collaborated on the application over an 18-month period. He credits members Kyle L. Harfst, executive director of the university’s Office of Economic and Regional Development and director of the SIU Research Park; Lynn Anderson Lindberg, director of Business Innovation and Research and SIU Research Park associate director; and Craig Anz, professor of architectural studies and associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Applied Sciences and Arts, for their work in fine-tuning the application.

Earlier this year, SIU earned the 2015 Community Engagement Classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The APLU award is an “important complement” to that designation, Allen said.

The university’s goals are to “strategically and collaboratively advance the economic well-being and quality of life” in a distinctive region of the state, Allen said.

APLU recognizes “our special role in Southern Illinois with its profound economic problems where unemployment and outsourcing have been devastating to the local economy,” he said, adding in that community service, including economic development, health and social services and outreach efforts are key components in the university’s mission.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.