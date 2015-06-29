ISP releases Street Machine Nationals citations, warnings

Illinois State Police released preliminary information about the 2015 Street Machine Nationals detail.

Held at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds June 26-28, police say the event was successful.

They announced the following enforcement figures for the weekend. These were written by ISP officers during the detail and included officers from Districts 11, 12, 13, 19, 22 and Zone 7 investigations.

Arrest reports - 1

DUIs - 0

Other alcohol arrests - 3

Squealing tires citations - 7

Seat belt citations - 3

Crashes - 0

Criminal arrests - 0

Speeding citations - 9

Speeding warnings - 9

Distracted driving contacts - 3

Total citations - 24

Total written warnings - 41

