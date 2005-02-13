Welcome Home

Sergeant Wayer left for Iraq on his Birthday and during his four month tour he missed celebrating his newborn son's first birthday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The Wayer family tells Heartland News that this experience makes them realize how you can't take anything for granted, especially since Keith's father, Jack, also recently returned from his second tour of duty with the Army in Iraq.

Keith claims his father was the major influence behind his decision to join the military and after their tours of duty, both agree they have a closer bond.

Keith, his wife, and son will leave on Sunday and report to an Air Force Base in Germany. Even though they've had to say goodbye to family members before the Wayer's claim it's still not any easier the second time around.