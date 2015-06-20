St. Rep. Brandon Phelps Announces Used Cell Phone Drive to Benefit Veterans

Harrisburg, Ill. - State Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, is partnering with the non-profit Cell Phones for Soldiers, Inc. to create a permanent drop-off location for old and used cell phones to help military members serving overseas keep in touch with their loved ones at his district office located at 607 Commercial Street Suite B in Harrisburg.
Cell Phones for Soldiers accepts gently used cell phones and donates them to Mindful e-Cycling to be recycled. For every donated phone valued at $5, Cell Phones for Soldier is able to provide two and a half hours of free talk time to deployed troops.
"With Independence Day upon us it's important that we keep in mind all of our service men and women who are overseas and may find it difficult to stay in touch with family and friends at home," Phelps said. "By partnering with Cell Phones for Soldiers as a permanent drop-off location, my office can help our communities connect out brave service men and women with their loved ones."
Cell Phones for Soldiers was founded in 2004 by teenagers Robbie and Brittney Bergquist at the age of 12 and 13. The charity has provided more than 210 million minutes for free talk time to service men and women stationed around the world through its calling card program, Minutes That Matter. Funds raised from recycling used cell phones purchase prepaid international calling cards. On average, Cell Phones for Soldiers distributes 3,200 calling cards each week to bases around the world, care package programs, deployment ceremonies, and VA hospitals.
"Each year we have been humbled by the amount of people and organizations like Representative Phelps that take the initiative to support out troops," said co-founder Brittany Bergquist. "The Communication gap between those serving and their families is a crucial need that Cell Phones for Soldiers is committed to addressing for years to come."
For more information please contact Phelps' full-time constituent services office at (618) 253 - 4189 or bphelps118@gmail.com