Poplar Bluff, MO man arrested on outstanding warrants

According to an Ameren spokesman, a bird's nest on a pole caught on fire leading to a downed power line on Route K around 10 a.m.
According to an Ameren spokesman, a bird's nest on a pole caught on fire leading to a downed power line on Route K around 10 a.m.
The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying two females in the Steak and Shake who reportedly took an iPhone from the restaurant.
The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying two females in the Steak and Shake who reportedly took an iPhone from the restaurant.
The Southern Illinois Pride Festival planning committee is gearing up for a three-day long celebration in downtown Carbondale beginning June 1.
The Southern Illinois Pride Festival planning committee is gearing up for a three-day long celebration in downtown Carbondale beginning June 1.
Leadership changes and financial troubles over the last year have new leaders in Scott City exploring areas to save money, but some are trashing one of their latest ideas. A recent post on the city’s Facebook page says the current recycling program in town will stop June 11th.
Leadership changes and financial troubles over the last year have new leaders in Scott City exploring areas to save money, but some are trashing one of their latest ideas. A recent post on the city’s Facebook page says the current recycling program in town will stop June 11th.
Bird nests are common this time of year. But what do you if a bird takes up residence at your home or backyard?
Bird nests are common this time of year. But what do you if a bird takes up residence at your home or backyard?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
For the first time in the hospital's history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on Tuesday.
For the first time in the hospital's history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on Tuesday.
A 15-year old Huntsville boy is in the hospital with a severe head injury following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.
A 15-year old Huntsville boy is in the hospital with a severe head injury following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.
Snake season is officially underway in North Mississippi.
Snake season is officially underway in North Mississippi.
A kayaker who was bitten by a rattlesnake on the Edisto River is out of the intensive care unit at MUSC, according to family members.
A kayaker who was bitten by a rattlesnake on the Edisto River is out of the intensive care unit at MUSC, according to family members.