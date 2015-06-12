Poplar Bluff, MO man arrested on outstanding warrants - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO man arrested on outstanding warrants

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Bruce Jordan, Jr. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man was arrested on outstanding St. Louis County warrants.

Bruce Jordan, Jr., 31, was arrested on Friday, June 12 around 1:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Alice St.

According to Poplar Bluff police, at the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of a quantity of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, molly, ecstasy and a gun.

He was booked at the Butler County Jail.

