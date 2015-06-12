Johnston, IL police searching for person of interest in car burg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Johnston, IL police searching for person of interest in car burglaries

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of person of interest. (Source: Johnston City Police Department) Surveillance image of person of interest. (Source: Johnston City Police Department)
Surveillance image of vehicle (Source: Johnston City Police Department) Surveillance image of vehicle (Source: Johnston City Police Department)
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) -

The Johnston, Illinois Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a string of vehicle burglaries.

Police have released surveillance images of the person of interest. They say the vehicle is described as either a silver Mercury Grand Marquis, Lincoln Continental or a Ford Crown Victoria with front-end damage.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the person, you can contact the Johnston City Police Department at 618-983-5888.

