Johnston, IL police searching for person of interest in car burglaries

The Johnston, Illinois Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a string of vehicle burglaries.

Police have released surveillance images of the person of interest. They say the vehicle is described as either a silver Mercury Grand Marquis, Lincoln Continental or a Ford Crown Victoria with front-end damage.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the person, you can contact the Johnston City Police Department at 618-983-5888.

