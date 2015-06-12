Congressman Mike Bost announces funding for Carbondale FD safety equipment

Congressman Mike Bost (IL-12) recently announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with the Department of Homeland Security, is awarding $23,110 to the Carbondale Fire Department to be used for safety equipment and training."As a firefighter for the past decade, I know the importance of critical safety training and needed equipment for those first responders who risk their lives each and every day to keep our families safe in Southern Illinois," said Rep. Bost. "This grant will help these brave men and women personal protective equipment, receive more professional training and update or modify their facilities."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.