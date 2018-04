The Alana D. Ross Memorial Scholarship Fund is hosting a 5K at Carbondale Middle School on Saturday, June 27.Registration is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with the race starting promptly at 8 a.m.The cost is $25, T-shirts are included with pre-registrations.The event is open to the public to participate in or make a donation.All money raised helps to provide a scholarship for a deserving senior at Carbondale Community High School.For more information, contact Marilynn Ross at lasha@aol.com or calling 618-528-9643.

