Dogs For Charity event in Jackson, MO

This Heartland Hero made a community believe that anything was possible. His never give up spirit still inspires them today.

Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 and Boy Scout Venturing Crew #4205 are hosting a Benefit for Believing Beyond - The Nolan Weber Foundation.

The event takes place at the Jackson Moose Lodge, 3812 E. Jackson Blvd., from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.

Hot Dogs are $2 or six for $10.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Believing Beyond - The Nolan Weber Foundation.

Nolan Weber fought his terminal cancer diagnosis for almost three years before he passed away. He inspired his community by graduating from Jackson High School in the top 20 percent of his class before he left.

