Schnuck markets agree to pay $65,000 civil penalty

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, announced on Friday, June 12 that Schnucks Markets, Inc. has paid the United States of America $65,000.

The money was part of a voluntary agreement settling allegations that Schnucks violated the Controlled Substances Act.

The U.S. alleged that Schnucks pharmacies filled prescriptions written by unauthorized practitioners. In particular, the allegations include that pharmacies filled prescriptions written by mid-level practitioners not authorized to prescribe certain controlled substances and by practitioners who previously surrendered their prescribing privileges.

"I would note that to its credit, Schnucks was cooperative throughout this investigation and the resolution of this case, Schnucks has made significant changes in its pharmacy practices and besides the civil penalty paid, invested additional monies and resources in technology and training to reduce the chance that violations like these ever occur again," Wigginton said.

This incident was investigated by the St. Louis and Chicago field offices of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Office of Diversion Control. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Adam Hanna.

