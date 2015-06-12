IL state Rep. Phelps petitions to keep Hardin Co. work camp open - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - In the wake of Governor Rauner's announcement of his intent to close the Hardin County Work Camp, state Rep. Brandon Phelps (D-Harrisburg) announced his plans to organize a grass-roots petition drive to push to keep the site open.

“The governor's plans to close this work camp should be a clear message to Southern Illinois residents that he is willing to put political games over working families,” said Phelps. “This petition drive is to send a message that Southern Illinois families are fed up with being caught in the games of Chicago politicians.”

The Governor's office announced that it would be closing the Hardin County Work Camp, which is a Level 7 work camp facility that holds 200 inmates.

It is a satellite facility of the larger Shawnee Correctional Center.

The work camp is known for its construction occupations class which builds homes and donates them to charities.

Residents interested in helping are urged to call Rep. Phelps' constituent service office at 618-253-4189 or email bphelps118@gmail.com for a copy to sign or circulate themselves.

Completed copies of the petition should be returned to the constituent service office.

