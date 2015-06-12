16-year-old boy taken to St. Louis hospital after crash

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a St. Louis, Mo. hospital after a two-vehicle car crash in Washington County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, Jesse L. Baltzell, 40, of Mt. Vernon, Ill., was driving a white 2011 GMC pickup southbound on U.S. 51 at the Interstate 64 interchange and slowed to turn eastbound onto the entrance ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound.

Police say the 16 year old was driving a green 1998 Dodge Stratus northbound on U.S. 51 at the Interstate 64 interchange.

As the pickup made its turn, it drove in front of the Stratus, causing a crash.

According to police, the car had extensive damage resulting in the teen becoming trapped inside.

The pickup driver was not injured.

ISP said the road was shut down for about 1.5 hours while emergency personnel removed the teen from the car.

Baltzell was cited for failure to yield while turning left.

