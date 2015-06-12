Costello to hear senior concerns, questions on senior listening tour

In an effort to connect local seniors with available resources, state Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, and representatives from the AARP and Illinois Attorney General's Office will stop by three area senior centers on Wednesday, June 24 to hear from seniors about the issues that concern them.“Many of the residents who call or come into my office seeking assistance are seniors facing difficulty with many different aspects of life, from trouble paying utility bills to identity theft,” Costello said. “Though many seniors face similar issues, each community is unique, and by visiting senior centers in different parts of my district, I'm better able to understand the individual concerns of every community I represent.”Costello will stop by the Waterloo Senior Center (207 W Fourth St, Waterloo, IL 62298) at 10:30 a.m., the Sparta Senior Center (500 W 2nd St, Sparta, IL 62286) at 12:00 p.m. and the Chester Senior Center (805 State St, Chester, IL 62233) at 1:30 p.m.Guest presenters from AARP and the Illinois Attorney General's Office will also be at the tour to provide information and answer questions about senior fraud, caregiving, benefits and more.The events are free and open to all seniors.