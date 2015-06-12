Formal charges filed against suspects in Cape Girardeau burglary case

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department has formally charged two men with burglary, stealing, and damage to property after their arrest yesterday.Christopher Overy, 28, of Oak Ridge, Mo., was charged with burglary and stealing.Zackary Stewart, 26, of Springfield, Mo., was also charged with burglary and stealing, as well as property damage.Deputies arrested the two men at a home on Cape Girardeau County Road #462 on Friday, June 12.During the arrest and recovery of stolen items, deputies say an improvised explosive device (pipe bomb) was found.The Southeast Missouri Regional Bomb Squad and the A.T.F. were called in to assist with the disposal of the device.According to deputies, the arrests were made in connection to a reported burglary some time between Memorial Day and June 5 on Cape Girardeau County Road #444.They say the recovered a large portion of items that included compound bows, an air compressor, game cameras, etc.Deputies say a gun and some other equipment have yet to be recovered.Both suspects bond were set at $25,000 cash only.They remain incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.