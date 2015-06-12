KY secretary of state warns business owners of 'scam'

Watch out for a misleading "Notice of Potential Compliance Violation" from the "Business Compliance Division," says Kentucky's Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes.

The mailing appears to be an official government document, but it is not.

Several businesses have reported receiving the postcard, which directs the recipient to call 1-855-530-2615 to avoid potential fees and penalties. The card bears a symbol with a scale and two hands shaking.

When the business owner calls the number, he is told to pay a one-time fee of $70 to apply for a Certificate of Existence.

“Businesses should exercise caution before providing information or payment to Business Compliance Division, or any other entity that makes misleading claims or requests,” said Grimes. “I encourage anyone with questions about their corporate records to contact my office directly.”



A certificate of existence is proof that a domestic corporation or domestic limited liability company is in existence.

If one is needed it can be provided by the Secretary of State's office for a fee of only $10. The official, correct certificate may be requested from the Secretary of State's office online or by mail or fax.

