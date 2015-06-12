Free weekend at Mark Twain National Forest

For outdoor lovers, this weekend could mean enjoying the outdoors and keeping your wallet closed at the same time.

Mark Twain National Forest is offering two days of free day use and two free nights of camping at six campgrounds.

The free camping is available in unreserved campsites Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. The free weekend is being offered in conjunction with National Great Outdoors Day which is June 13.

Park officials say the free camping is a way to encourage people to get outdoors and to show appreciation to the people, they call, forest owners.

There will be another free use weekend in September.

For more information about the Mark Twain National Forest and to see which specific campsites are available for free, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf.

