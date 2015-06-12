Late spring heat a quiet killer

The kids are out of school for the summer, but listen up before you load them into the car.

An average of 38 children die each year from heat stroke inside a vehicle.

Accidents can happen in this summertime hustle and bustle, the schedules change and the routine is hectic.

Heat illness can strike quickly as the outside temperature warms into the 90s this season.

The conditions inside a vehicle are usually worse, with higher humidity and a temperature up to 130°F.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion in these conditions can appear quickly, especially with kids. Their body temperature warms five times faster than the average adult.

It helps to remind yourself to always check the backseat before you leave. Put personal belongings like a purse or a sack lunch in the backseat to get you to turn around and make sure the backseat is clear,

You can also create a habit of opening the back door of your vehicle every time you reach your destination.

Also remember to keep your car doors locked to prevent children from playing inside.

