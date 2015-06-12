Mt. Vernon police release photos of bank robbery subject - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon police release photos of bank robbery subject

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department) (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department)
Surveillance photos of the suspect (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department) Surveillance photos of the suspect (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - On Friday, June 12, 2015 around 2 p.m. the Mt. Vernon Police Department was called to the Old National Bank at 400 S. 34th Street location for an armed robbery.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

Pictures of the suspect were taken from camera surveillance.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6'6" tall, wearing a navy blue t-shirt and jeans, and appearing between 35 and 40 years of age.

If you recognize this person, you're asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618/242-0215 or the Jefferson County Crime Stopper tips line at 618/242-8477.

