Heartland summer camps start sessions

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Heartland summer camps have started and some are trying different ways to keep children active.

Southeast Missouri State University Art Academy Workshops has just ended the first week of their six week programs offered to children ages 6 through 18.

Carol Horst, coordinator of the art academy, said that she believes it is essential for children to keep their mind working during the summer. 

"For little children during the summer, a three months span involves a lot of learning getting lost," Horst said. "Different media and subject matters is very important to keep them utilizing their creative problem solving skills."

The camp offers different types of art programs including ceramics, pottery, painting and using fibers to create different types of art. 

Horst also said engaging students in these activities help them understand the value of learning and helps them find their individuality. 

"It's a very highly intellectual activity for children to be creative. Doing this in our summer workshops is something we value, encourage and celebrate is individuality of children," Horst said. "That helps them find the value in learning and why it is important in their lives."

The academy registration is still open to all students and is available at semo.edu/camps

