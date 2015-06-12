Cadiz woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from employer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cadiz woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from employer

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tammy Ford (Source: Christian County Sheriff's Office) Tammy Ford (Source: Christian County Sheriff's Office)
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Christian County Sheriff's Office arrested a Cadiz woman Thursday accused of stealing more than $10,000 from her employer. 

Tammy Ford, 41, of Cadiz was taken into custody on the strength of a warrant charging her with theft by unlawful taking O/$10,000.

Ford allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of cash and merchandise from her employer, Square Deal Grocery, from October 2012 to June 2015.

She is accused of "manipulating cash register documentation and receipts" in such a way on numerous dates to "pocket money for personal gain."

The warrant indicates that some of these transactions are on surveillance video.

Ford was taken to the Christian County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, but has since been released.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly