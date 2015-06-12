Cadiz woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from employer

The Christian County Sheriff's Office arrested a Cadiz woman Thursday accused of stealing more than $10,000 from her employer.Tammy Ford, 41, of Cadiz was taken into custody on the strength of a warrant charging her with theft by unlawful taking O/$10,000.Ford allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of cash and merchandise from her employer, Square Deal Grocery, from October 2012 to June 2015.She is accused of "manipulating cash register documentation and receipts" in such a way on numerous dates to "pocket money for personal gain."The warrant indicates that some of these transactions are on surveillance video.Ford was taken to the Christian County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, but has since been released.