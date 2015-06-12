95-year-old pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Carbondale

A 95-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash in Carbondale on June 9.

Lenora Crowell, 95, of Carbondale was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a passing vehicle just before 4 p.m. in the 200 block of North Tower Road.

Crowell was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where she later died.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by on the Crimestoppers Tip Form here.

