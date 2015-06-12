June 17th celebrity birthdays

A tennis champ, a world-renowned entertainer, and a child star are all celebrating a birthday today.

Venus Williams is 34. She wo n both the Australian Open and French Open on her own in 1998, and teamed with her sister Serena Williams has snagged a number of tournament championships in doubles play. Williams was the first black woman to become ranked No. 1 in the world, and is one of the first female tennis players to reach the finals of all four grand slams.

He writes the songs that make the whole world sing. Singer-songwriter and producer Barry Manilow worked at CBS as he studied at the Julliard School. He's written dozens of jingles, like the one for State Farm Insurance, and he used to play the piano for Bette Midler during her performances. Barry Manilow turns 71 today, and he's still on tour.

Academy-award nominated Thomas Hayden Church is 54. He appeared in Sideways and played Sandman in Spider Man 3. He was also in the long-running series Wings, playing a the eccentric mechanic Lowell Mather. Church started his career doing voice overs and as a radio DJ.