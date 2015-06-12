Du Quoin pool set to open Saturday

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Summer days are approaching and the people of Du Quoin are planning on making a splash this weekend.The Du Quoin pool is set to open Saturday morning.It was originally planned to open Memorial day weekend, but due to leaks, it had been delayed.Mayor Guy Alongi said the pool was losing about $20,000 worth of water a year due to the leaks.The city paid $27,000 to a water restoration company to fix the cracks, so they could open this weekend.Mayor Alongi says this summer and fall, city council is looking at a long term solution to either modernize the pool in the next three to five years or possibly look into building a new pool."We're going to walk through this, we're not going to run," Alongi said.Alongi says they are looking at various modernization items they could use.