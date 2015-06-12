June 16th celebrity birthdays

Here are some famous people who share a June 16th birthday:

Laurie Metcalf is 59. You may know her as Sheldon's mom on the CBS hit The Big Bang Theory, but she also played the wayward sister Jackie Harris on Roseanne and was the voice of Andy's mom in the Toy Story movies. Did you know she was born in Carbondale and raised in Edwardsville? She also has a degree in theater from Illinois State University. Metcalf

has described herself as hideously shy, but found the courage to audition for a few plays in high school and was "hooked.”

Acting veteran who has appeared in over 120 film and TV productions, including The Sopranos and Night at the Museum Bill Cobbs is 80 today. Cobbs served in the U.S. Air Force as a radar technician for eight years. In 1970, at the age of 36, he left his hometown of Cleveland, OH for New York to be an actor. In 1999, his likeness was used to create the character Steel in the post-apocalyptic comic book series, Superman vs. the Terminator.

World Golf Hall of Fame inductee

Phil Mickelson celebrates his 44th birthday today. Mickelson

won his first Masters tournament in 2004, then took the title again in 2006 and 2010. Although right-handed, he mirrored his dad when he learned to play, and plays as a leftie. Mickelson has been regarded as the second-greatest golfer of his era, behind only the great Tiger Woods.

Former MLS great C