East Prairie man accused of dragging woman down road by hair

Police in East Prairie say a man is facing charges after allegedly abusing a woman and holding her hostage.

Brian K. Merryman, 39, of East Prairie is charged with two counts of domestic assault and felonious restraint.

On Wednesday, June 15, an East Prairie police officer responded to a report of a male chasing a female around Lincoln Street.

The officer reports seeing the man dragging the female by her hair down the road and could hear her screaming for help as he approached the scene in his cruiser.When the officer arrived on scene, the man ran away.After investigation, it was learned that the female was a victim of being severely beaten, causing multiple broken bones, lacerations and contusions on May 5, 2015.Police say she was also held hostage overnight of May 4, 2015, where she was beaten continuously by the suspect.The next morning she was able to escape and report the incident to the police.The female refused to press charges at the time of that incident in May and was assisted in filing an order of protection in which she later refused to complete the process.After the June 10 incident, the victim filed charges for both the May and June incidents.Merryman was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash only bond.He has multiple convictions of domestic assault in the past.The victim is in stable condition.