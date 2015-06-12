June 15th celebrity birthdays

If June 15

is your birthday, here are some celebrities that share the same milestone:



Neil Patrick Harris is 41. He was a teen star in the 1990's as Doogie Howser, M.D. who in recent years has become known for his role as Barney Stinson in the CBS hit How I Met Your Mother. In 2010, he was named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people. And in 2014, he won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Ice Cube is 45. The rapper-turned-actor first gained fame

as a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A. He is also known for his roles in the films Boyz N The Hood, and Barbershop. MTV ranks him as #8 on the network's Greatest MCs of All Time list.

While in high school he performed at parties hosted by hip hop artist Dr. Dre.

Courteney Cox is 50. She became popular as the obsessively neat Monica Geller on Friends. The Guinness Book of World Records

(2005), says Cox and her female costars became the highest paid TV actresses of all time with her $1 million-per-episode paycheck for the final two seasons of the hit show. She also played TV reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream horror movie franchise.

Jim Belushi is 60.

Comedic actor and brother of the legendary John Belushi, he became known for starring on the sitcom According to Jim.