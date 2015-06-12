June 15th celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

June 15th celebrity birthdays

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(KFVS) - If June 15th is your birthday, here are some celebrities that share the same milestone:

Neil Patrick Harris is 41. He was a teen star in the 1990's as Doogie Howser, M.D. who in recent years has become known for his role as Barney Stinson in the CBS hit How I Met Your Mother. In 2010, he was named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people. And in 2014, he won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Ice Cube is 45. The rapper-turned-actor first gained fame as a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A. He is also known for his roles in the films Boyz N The Hood, and Barbershop. MTV ranks him as #8 on the network's Greatest MCs of All Time list. While in high school he performed at parties hosted by hip hop artist Dr. Dre.

Courteney Cox is 50. She became popular as the obsessively neat Monica Geller on Friends. The Guinness Book of World Records (2005), says Cox and her female costars became the highest paid TV actresses of all time with her $1 million-per-episode paycheck for the final two seasons of the hit show. She also played TV reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream horror movie franchise.

Jim Belushi is 60. Comedic actor and brother of the legendary John Belushi, he became known for starring on the sitcom According to Jim. His high school teacher convinced him to go on his first audition for a school play after seeing his improvisational skills while making speeches. And he has ties to the Heartland. He as a degree in Speech and Theater Arts from SIUC.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly