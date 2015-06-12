Art Program for kids scheduled at Giant City State Park

Artist Marie Samuel will be hosting a free pollination themed art class for kids ages 10-15 on Friday, June 19 at the Giant City State Park in Illinois.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. they will get their hands dirty as they create pollinator collages using pictures, paint and mixed media.

Registration is required, yet the program is free of charge.



For more information or to register, please contact the Giant City Visitors Center at 618-457-4836.

