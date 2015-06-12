TN fugitive arrested in Wingo, KY on murder, child abuse warrants

A man was arrested in Wingo on a first degree murder and child abuse warrants out of Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police arrested Zachary Thacker, 28, formerly of Graves County in Wingo around 9:45 p.m. on June 11.

Thacker was charged with being a fugitive from another state.

He had first degree murder and child abuse warrants out of Sumner County, Tenn.

He was taken to the Graves County Detention Center where he will await extradition proceedings.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff's Office Thacker's arrest.

