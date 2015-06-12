Heartland Cooks - Grandma Betty's Tater Tot Casserole

This week's Heartland Cook Leevon DeCourley
This week's Heartland Cook shares a family recipe that is near and dear to his heart.
Leevon DeCourley of Cape Girardeau says his Grandma Betty is well-known for her Tater Tot Casserole and all of her grandkids look forward to enjoying a big piece every holiday at Grandma Betty's house.
Last Christmas, Grandma Betty hand-wrote and framed the recipes for each of her grandchildren. It's a gift Leevon cherishes and attempts to cook in tribute to his beloved Grandma Betty.
Ingredients:
- 2 pound bag of tater tots
- 1 can of chicken noodle soup
- 1 can if cream of chicken soup
- 2 lbs. Ground Beef
- 1 pound of Velveeta cheese
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Brown ground beef in a large skillet and drain. Line the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish with the browned ground beef.
In a medium saucepan over medium: heat mix chicken noodle soup, cream of chicken soup and Velveeta cheese stirring frequently.
Pour melted cheese/soup mixture over the ground beef layer and spread evenly. Top casserole with tater tots.
Bake 35-40 minutes until tater tots are gold brown and crispy.
