Heartland Cooks - Grandma Betty's Tater Tot Casserole

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
This week's Heartland Cook Leevon DeCourley This week's Heartland Cook Leevon DeCourley
Grandma Betty Grandma Betty
This week's Heartland Cook shares a family recipe that is near and dear to his heart.

Leevon DeCourley of Cape Girardeau says his Grandma Betty is well-known for her Tater Tot Casserole and all of her grandkids look forward to enjoying a big piece every holiday at Grandma Betty's house.

Last Christmas, Grandma Betty hand-wrote and framed the recipes for each of her grandchildren. It's a gift Leevon cherishes and attempts to cook in tribute to his beloved Grandma Betty.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pound bag of tater tots
  • 1 can of chicken noodle soup
  • 1 can if cream of chicken soup
  • 2 lbs. Ground Beef
  • 1 pound of Velveeta cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brown ground beef in a large skillet and drain. Line the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish with the browned ground beef.

In a medium saucepan over medium: heat mix chicken noodle soup, cream of chicken soup and Velveeta cheese stirring frequently.

Pour melted cheese/soup mixture over the ground beef layer and spread evenly. Top casserole with tater tots.

Bake 35-40 minutes until tater tots are gold brown and crispy.

