Heartland Cooks - Grandma Betty's Tater Tot Casserole

This week's Heartland Cook shares a family recipe that is near and dear to his heart.

Leevon DeCourley of Cape Girardeau says his Grandma Betty is well-known for her Tater Tot Casserole and all of her grandkids look forward to enjoying a big piece every holiday at Grandma Betty's house.

Last Christmas, Grandma Betty hand-wrote and framed the recipes for each of her grandchildren. It's a gift Leevon cherishes and attempts to cook in tribute to his beloved Grandma Betty.

Ingredients:

2 pound bag of tater tots

1 can of chicken noodle soup

1 can if cream of chicken soup

2 lbs. Ground Beef

1 pound of Velveeta cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brown ground beef in a large skillet and drain. Line the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish with the browned ground beef.

In a medium saucepan over medium: heat mix chicken noodle soup, cream of chicken soup and Velveeta cheese stirring frequently.

Pour melted cheese/soup mixture over the ground beef layer and spread evenly. Top casserole with tater tots.

Bake 35-40 minutes until tater tots are gold brown and crispy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.