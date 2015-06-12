Traffic Alert: Major project beginning on Interstate 55

A major repaving project for I-55 near the Missouri/Arkansas state line starts Friday June 12, and will run all summer into the fall.



Here are the details:



Southbound I-55 will be closed near the Missouri/Arkansas state line. Work will be underway in Arkansas as the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department makes pavement repairs. Traffic will shift to northbound I-55 with a 12-foot width restriction from the Pemiscot County line to south of Route O. Drivers can expect head-to-head traffic in this area and should use caution. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Friday, June 12 starting at 12 a.m. and will reopen the road on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m .

Northbound Interstate 55 ramp in Pemiscot County will be closed as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. These ramp is located from I-55 north onto I-155 west at Exit 17B near Hayti. A signed detour will be available. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, May 20 starting at 12 a.m. and will reopen Thursday, Oct. 1 at 12 a.m.



Both east and westbound Interstate I-155 ramps in Pemiscot County will be closed as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. These ramps are located from I-155 east and westbound onto I-55 north at Exit 1B near Hayti. A signed detour will be available. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, May 20 starting at 12 a.m. and will reopen Thursday, Oct. 1 at 12 a.m. The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.



Northbound Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County will be closed as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. Traffic will be shifted to southbound I-55 from Route U to Route 84. This section is located south of Hayti. Drivers can expect head-to-head traffic in this area and should use caution. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, May 20 starting at 12 a.m. and will reopen Thursday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.

