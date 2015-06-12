Tall grass met with fines in several Heartland cities

As grass begins to flourish during the summer months -- Several Heartland cities have laws against letting your lawn grow out of control.Marion, Illinois is one of those cities where a family can get fined. If lawn on a property grows past six inches, a property owner can be fined up to $250.Several Heartland cities including Paducah, Cape Girardeau, and Marion have laws regarding tall grass.When grass grows past six inches in the city of Marion, city ordinance enforcement officers scope the area to look for yards that have grown to high.Enforcement officers place signs in yards notifying people of the legal violation -- Property owners have a week to cut the grass or the city will cut your grass for you at a fine of $100.If that fine is not paid in 30 days, a $250 lean is taken against the property.City enforcement officer Brian Van Horn said the code is about more than just an eyesore."All that does is attract vermin and harbors insects and things of that nature," Van Horn said. "And that in turn that decreases their property value also. So we try to keep those to a minimum where people can have a nice place to live."If you'd like to report a property with overgrown grass, you can go online, download the mobile app, or call city hall.