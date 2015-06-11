Power back on after outage in Massac Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Power back on after outage in Massac Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois says power has been restored after an outage late Thursday, June 11 in southern Massac County.

At one point, Ameren Illinois was reporting 787 customers without power.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Office, The outage mostly affected people from Metropolis to Brookport, according to the Massac County Sheriff's Office.

Amaren says the outage lasted about an hour, with most customers regaining power at about 10:30 p.m.

At last check, the utility was still unsure what caused the power outage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly