Power back on after outage in Massac Co., IL

Ameren Illinois says power has been restored after an outage late Thursday, June 11 in southern Massac County.At one point, Ameren Illinois was reporting 787 customers without power.According to the Massac County Sheriff's Office, The outage mostly affected people from Metropolis to Brookport, according to the Massac County Sheriff's Office.Amaren says the outage lasted about an hour, with most customers regaining power at about 10:30 p.m.At last check, the utility was still unsure what caused the power outage.