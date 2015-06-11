SIU freshman Raven Saunders wins first place in NCAA shot put - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU freshman Raven Saunders wins first place in NCAA shot put

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

SIU freshman Raven Saunders won first place in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in shot put on Thursday, June 11.

She joins DeAnna Price who won first place in the hammer throw.

That's two titles this season, a first in SIU Track and Field history.

