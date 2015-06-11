Reidland Middle School names new principal

Randy Lane has been named the new principal of Reidland Middle School. (Source: McCracken Co. schools)

Reidland Middle School named their name principal.

Randy Lane has spent the last three years as principal of Reidland Elementary School.

"I am incredibly honored to be selected as the principal of Reidland Middle School," Layne said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the fantastic teachers, staff and students at Reidland Elementary for the past three years and am very excited to continue serving the Reidland and Farley communities."

Layne was the assistant principal at Reidland Middle School prior to becoming principal at the elementary school.

He graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor's degree in education and got his master's degree in school administration from Morehead State University.

