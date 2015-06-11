10-year-old beard in jeopardy of getting clipped for charity

A Murphysboro, Illinois man says he will shave the beard he's been growing for ten years, but he needs your help.He wants spectators to bring him packages of baby diapers.He will also accept cash or gift cards.All donations will go to the Murphysboro Food Pantry.Mick Czajka will shave his beard on Saturday, June 20 at Pat's BBQ and Catering, 1673 North 14th, Murphysboro at 2 pm.Czajka came up with the idea after a day of mowing the grass.

“I remember how expensive diapers and baby food were back when my wife and I were struggling to make ends meet, and I thought this would be a way to have some fun and help the food pantry,” he said.



Donations can be made at any time; just mail them to the pantry at P.O. Box 671, Murphsyboro, 62966.



