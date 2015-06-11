Anna police searching for two suspects in Walmart shoplifting ca - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna police searching for two suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Anna Police Department) (Source: Anna Police Department)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) - The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying two subjects, who are suspected in committing a theft at Walmart.

On May 12, 2015, a male and female entered Anna Walmart and took several items without offering payment as they left the store.

Walmart is reporting a loss of $1020. Most of the items were small electronic devices.

The two subjects walked into the parking lot, and got into a light brown/tan mid-sized van.

Police were unable to obtain a license plate number from the video.

If anyone recognizes either of these people, you're asked to call the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571.

