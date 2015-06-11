Anna police searching for two suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying two subjects, who are suspected in committing a theft at Walmart.On May 12, 2015, a male and female entered Anna Walmart and took several items without offering payment as they left the store.Walmart is reporting a loss of $1020. Most of the items were small electronic devices.The two subjects walked into the parking lot, and got into a light brown/tan mid-sized van.Police were unable to obtain a license plate number from the video.If anyone recognizes either of these people, you're asked to call the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571.